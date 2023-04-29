Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,450,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 24.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.