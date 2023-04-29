Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $3.29 Million in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Orthofix Medical makes up about 2.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.7 %
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Orthofix Medical Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.