Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 19,812 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Toro accounts for approximately 1.9% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $14,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Toro by 142.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

