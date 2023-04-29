Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 5,512 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. United Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

UTHR stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total transaction of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,768.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total transaction of $1,527,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,267,768.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $50,400,111. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.