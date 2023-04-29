Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 17th

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

SASR stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.