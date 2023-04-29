SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $136.85.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 114.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

