SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.20.
SAP Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $136.85.
SAP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 114.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
