SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

