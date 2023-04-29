Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.84.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.