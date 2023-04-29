SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after buying an additional 102,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $260.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $358.05.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.80.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.