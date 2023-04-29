Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 314,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,899. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

