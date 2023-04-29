Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $30,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

SCHD stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

