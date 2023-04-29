Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,972 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Science Applications International worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $102.03 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.