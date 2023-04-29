Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.