Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STNG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

