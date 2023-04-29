Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.91. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.