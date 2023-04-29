Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,229.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 344,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %
SNRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 26,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (SNRH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.