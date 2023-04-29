Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,229.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 344,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

SNRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 26,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.