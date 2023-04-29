Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SXT opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 467,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

