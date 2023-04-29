Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $74.46. 229,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

