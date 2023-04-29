Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $74.46. 229,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
