Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.
Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 229,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.