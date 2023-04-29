Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 229,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

