Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 16,487.31% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

