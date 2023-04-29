Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.95

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.95 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 231.40 ($2.89). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 234.20 ($2.92), with a volume of 600,887 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £905.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.73.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,166.67%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £275,151.24 ($343,638.37). In related news, insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £275,151.24 ($343,638.37). Also, insider David Latin purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,966.40). 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Serica Energy

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.