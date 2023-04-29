Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Serica Energy Price Performance

SQZZF remained flat at $2.75 on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,808. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

