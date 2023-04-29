Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

