Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,665 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,740. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

