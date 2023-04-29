Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 36,134 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,134 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Ingredion worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.17. 298,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.