Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,411 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $14.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.95. 2,538,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

