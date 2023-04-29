Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,979,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,649. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

