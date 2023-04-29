Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

