Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expands By 32.8%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. 795,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Insider Activity

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

