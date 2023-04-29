Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 45.2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKZOY. ING Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4462 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.85%.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

