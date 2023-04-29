Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Declines By 54.8%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Atos Stock Up 7.2 %

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Atos has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

