Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Expands By 44.6%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of Augusta Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,705. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.