Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Declines By 60.0%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

APMI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Get AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.