Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Declines By 40.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

