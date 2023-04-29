Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Increases By 19.9%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:BDCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.