Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Increases By 19.9%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:BDCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.14.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
