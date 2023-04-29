Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Grows By 63.7%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.02.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

