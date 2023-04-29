Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 16.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,285,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.8 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.75.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.