Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 16.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,285,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.8 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.75.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
