Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Increases By 116.7%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Overseas Property (CNPPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.