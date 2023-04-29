Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Drops By 19.8%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 37,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $47.07. 15,222,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,338,373. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

