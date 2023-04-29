Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Decreases By 16.7%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 757,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
