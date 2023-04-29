Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Decreases By 16.7%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 757,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,071,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 373.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 469,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

