Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Increases By 149.7%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. 246,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,252. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

