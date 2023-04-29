Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Decreases By 58.1%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

