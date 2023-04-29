Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Drops By 59.9%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
EMX Royalty Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 739,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,859. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
