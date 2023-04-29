Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declines By 20.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

