Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Increases By 163.3%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $25,785.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,113.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 201,091 shares of company stock valued at $401,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

Galecto Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLTO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

See Also

