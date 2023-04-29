Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Expands By 26.2%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEODF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.