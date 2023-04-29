Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Increases By 73.5%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

ROYMF stock remained flat at $3.05 on Friday. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

