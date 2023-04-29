Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Rises By 190.4%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the March 31st total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 299,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

