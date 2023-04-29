Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 140.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KBWP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $372.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.