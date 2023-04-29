Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 17.9%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,044. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.