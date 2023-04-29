Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 17.9%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OIA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,044. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.